Main Street roadwork will cause delays, lane closures

Motorists can expect minor delays and lane closures on Tooele City’s Main Street for about 10 days starting Monday.

According to Zach Whitney, spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation, the delays and closures will occur from 2000 North to 3 O’Clock Drive for roadwork.

“Our maintenance crews started prep work last week for a microsurfacing project, which is a continuation of repaving done last year,” said UDOT spokesman Zach Whitney. “The actual microsurfacing will start on Monday and continue for seven days until the next Monday.”

After the microsurfacing is complete, the solution will take about three more days to cure, he added.

Whitney said prep work prior to the microsurfacing included removing striping tape and replacing it with temporary lane tabs.

“Crews are planning to work during daytime hours,” he said. “The microsurfacing will help the pavement last longer.”

UDOT started using a new preservation treatment called flexible microsurfacing back in 2011, according to UDOT’s website. The solution contains aggregate, emulsion and binder (usually cement) that is mixed on-site and applied to the road.

UDOT completed a $25.5 million project upgrading Tooele’s Main Street in the spring of 2016. The project, which began in Spring 2015, included rebuilding the roadbase and numerous other improvements.

Final stages of the work included placing two layers of asphalt from 2000 North to 3 O’Clock Drive. The phase also included replacing concrete curbs and gutters, residential and commercial driveways, and restoring landscaping removed during construction, according to Jessica Rice, UDOT manager for the project.

Another UDOT construction project will affect Tooele commuters who use state Route 201, Whitney said.

“We will begin shoulder barrier improvements along state Route 201 between Bangerter Highway and 5600 West this week,” he said. “Commuters can expect one outside lane in each direction to be closed as crews work along the shoulder. Work will begin as early as Monday and occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.