Majority of property violations in city involve weeds and junk

Only a small portion of Tooele City property owners who received violation notices so far in 2017 for excessive weeds or junk paid a fine, according to statistics provided by the city’s community development and public works department.

“Our goal is always to achieve voluntary compliance verus charging fees and abating properties,” said Jim Bolser, director of public works and community development. “Charging fees is not our goal, whatsoever.”

Bolser provided the city council with code enforcement statistics during a work meeting on Sept. 20. Statistics were gathered from Jan. 1 through Sept. 6 of this year.

There were 739 cases opened during that time, of which 636 were for weeds and junk. The numbers also showed 488 of the 739 cases (66 percent) resulted in violation notices.

Bolser said that property owners are first given a courtesy notice urging them to clean up their properties. If they do it, the case is closed.

In cases where a property owner does nothing after a first inspection, a second inspection takes place about two weeks later. If the owner remedies the problem during early stages of enforcement, there are no fines, according to the report.

Bolser said there are three steps to code enforcement: initiation, violation and remedy.

Initiation includes a courtesy notice and inspection. If the problem is resolved, there is no fine. If the problem is not resolved, the process moves to the violation stage.

The property owner receives a notice of violation. At this point, the property owner begins to accrue fines if the violation is not remedied.

Property owners have the opportunity to appeal the violation to a hearing officer. The hearing officer can uphold, reject, modify, or the city can enter into a stipulation agreement with the property owner. Lower fees may be offered if the owner agrees to not violate again for at least one year.

Bolser said the city will work with property owners and offer deadline extensions if progress is being made.

After all deadlines are passed and no progress has been made by the property owner, a default judgment is signed and issued to the property owner by the city. If nothing is done, the property can be abated and a lien placed on it. If the property owner comes into compliance, they can enter into a stipulation agreement with the city,

During 2017,19 of 39 abated properties ended with stipulations, according to Bolser’s report.

Originally, those fines equaled $26,600 but were eventually stipulated down to $6,000 as the city worked with property owners to alleviate the problems, according to statistics.

Additionally, with the past summer being hot and dry after a wet winter, an emergency order was implemented in July for imminent fire danger, Bolser said.

When there were private landowners of five acres or larger, and there was imminent fire danger, the city took steps to abate those properties outside the standard enforcement process, Bolser said.

He said 43 property owners were notified, and all but 16 elimnated the fire danger.

It cost the city $33,505 to mitigate the fire danger on 16 of the properties. Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said only $5,000 of the $33,505 had been recouped so far.

The city can attempt to recoup some of its costs by placing liens on properties. Bolser said there would be a line item on a property’s tax bill that specifies the amount offenders owe the city for mitgating the fire danger at city expense.

Sometimes it could take three to five years to recoup these costs to the city, said Roger Baker, city attorney.

Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said he wanted Bolser to present numbers on fire abatement to inform council members about the costs.

“These costs really need to be looked at in the budgeting process,” he said. “Abatement is not there to make money, but at the same time, it costs the city money to abate.”