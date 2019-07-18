Make sure door-to-door solicitor has county or city issued ID badge

Hi, Tooele County! I am Tenille Tingey, Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette’s chief deputy. I am a new contributor to the Clerk’s Corner, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to help Marilyn share the goings-on at the clerk’s office.

It’s officially summer and we are busy enjoying the sun. Warm weather also brings out businesses that offer services to residents via door-to-door sales. Solicitors offer county residents great services. But did you know that solicitors must be licensed and badged from the city where they are soliciting?

For residents in unincorporated areas of the county (Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Erda, South Rim, etc.), our office handles the licensing and badging of solicitors. It is a good practice to verify that solicitors have a county or city issued ID badge. It verifies that we have issued proper licenses and the solicitors themselves have had background checks.

The solicitors are educated during the licensing period that they can’t knock on doors that have a No Soliciting sign. If you are having problems with unlicensed solicitors, or those who ignore your No Solicitors sign, please call dispatch at 435-882-5600 to report the problem. If you have questions about this, please give us a call at 435-843-3141.

The primary election for Stansbury Park Service Agency and Tooele City is Aug. 13. The ballots are coming out next week. Watch for your ballot to come in the mail. You will only get one if you live within the boundaries of those two entities. Happy voting!

Tenille Tingey is the chief deputy Tooele County Clerk.