Make sure your info is correct to vote this November

The Primary Election has finally been “put to bed.” Please see the accompanying final canvassed results.

Now we begin getting ready for the General Election in November. We are currently going through notices which have been sent to registered voters that have come back with a different address or as undeliverable. Please go into vote.utah.gov and make sure your address is correct, including a P.O. Box if you have one. The November election is a Presidential Election. It will also have Tooele County Referendums, State Ballot Propositions, Tooele County School District Bond, etc. These are important issues and we want to make sure you get your ballot so your voice can be heard through your vote.

We currently have about 15,000 emails out of 36,260 voters. You may ask why would you want to trust the Clerk’s office with your email address? Here are some answers: 1) It is a protected record and cannot be shared. 2) If we have a question on your ballot, we can contact you faster. 3) Informative messages are sent out to all of the emails we have which includes referendum information. 4) State and local information can also be sent this way.

We have had a number of questions regarding referendum petitions. If you are interested in signing a referendum petition, please contact one of the sponsors which are included in the Proposition Information Pamphlet (PIP). The pamphlet can be found at the county’s website at: tooeleco.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/ordinance-2020-16.pdf. If we have your email, one was emailed to you. We’ve also had a number of questions about how a signature can be removed from a petition. The last day to remove a signature is seven days after the last petition is turned into the county clerk. This date varies depending on when the referendum application was filed, so please contact our office for that information. A signature removal form can be found by going to tooeleco.org and selecting the “Your Government” menu then selecting “Elected Officials,” then “Tooele County Clerk,” and then selecting “Petitions” under the “Elections and Voter Information” menu in the left column of links.

As always, please call the office or contact me with any questions. 435-843-3140 or ttingey@tooeleco.org.

Tenille Tingey is the Chief Deputy Clerk for Tooele County.