“Make Your Marc” fundraiser set to assist Tooele runner’s family

The unexpected death of a Tooele running enthusiast left scores of friends searching for ways to help ease the pain his family now endures.

Marc Taylor, 48, passed away the day after Thanksgiving from a massive heart attack.

A community benefit run/walk is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. at the LDS Church, 134 E. Erda Way, just west of Thompsons Smokehouse on state Route 36.

Registration is $20 and may be paid before the event at 7:15 a.m. or on the Tooele Running Club Facebook page.

“Marc was loved by all, but especially by his wife and three children,” said event organizer Pam Emmons. “This run/walk event is to help them get through the financial difficulties related to his passing.”

Dubbed “#makeUrMARC,” the event offers both a 3.1- and 6.2-mile run or walk. Participants are encouraged to wear red in honor of Taylor’s devotion to University of Utah athletics.

Taylor owned Shellimark Entertainment, and was a popular emcee and deejay at Tooele Valley community events and weddings. For years he served as a Boy Scout leader and a Tooele County Chamber of Commerce volunteer.

He completed a 6.2-mile run at the Tooele Running Club’s annual Side Dish Sprint charitable fundraiser the day before his untimely death.

“Marc loved serving the people of Tooele County,” said Charlie Roberts of the Tooele Running Club. “On Thanksgiving morning, he volunteered to handle the sound and music for next year’s event, took our group photo, and then went on his last run.”

Emmons added, “Marc’s passion for running was contagious and we encourage everyone to join us Saturday.”