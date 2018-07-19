Malibu Revue will transport crowd back to ’50s and ’60s during Fridays on Vine

The five-member band Malibu Review specializes in music from the 1950s and 1960s, and started playing together in 1976.

This week will be their first performance at Fridays on Vine.

“Our music is fun, upbeat and appropriate for all ages,” said lead guitarist Gary “Spike” Crandle.

He said Malibu Revue is a concert/show/dance band performing music that includes songs from the Beatles, Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, Rock ‘n’ Roll and Doo-Wop.

“Our group was formed in 1976 while we attended BYU,” Crandle said. “We performed all around the Rocky Mountain area while in college, but went our separate ways after graduation. We stayed in touch for reunion gigs every five years or so.”

He said the group reunited about five years ago and decided to start playing on a regular basis.

“Over these 40 years, we have performed from Wyoming to Arizona, Colorado to California and all over Utah,” Crandle said.

He said the main gigs are at summer festivals and county fairs, but they also play for dances, anniversaries, wedding receptions and parties.

Other members of the band include Mark “Doc” Gelter, Vern “Ace” Woodbury, Roger “The Duke” Crandle, and Derek “The Groove” Parry.

Mark Gelter plays keyboards, woodwinds, percussion and sings.

Throughout his college years, Gelter attended jazz clinics throughout the Midwest, studying under jazz legends Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Ray Brown and Wayne Cochrane.

Woodbury plays rhythm guitar and sings. He had a distinguished career as a sound engineer for Disneyland during the 1970s and 1980s where he met and worked with a long list of famous Rock ‘n’ Roll, Motown, country and big band performers.

Roger Crandle started playing guitar in high school in the 1960s in California. It was the golden age of the Beatles, Beach Boys, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

He got the nickname “The Duke” as a result of singing the lead in the first song The Malibu Revue ever learned, “Duke of Earl.”

Drummer Derek Parry founded the Idaho Falls High School Drumline “Synergy” and played in several rock bands with his friends, including the rock band “Anodyne Red,” which won several community talent shows and battles of bands.

Fridays on Vine concerts at Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine Street, are free with limited seating. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.