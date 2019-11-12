Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun in Stansbury

Guns shots were fired behind Anytime Fitness at the Stansbury Village Shopping Center in Stansbury Park Tuesday morning and a suspect has been arrested.

According to Lt. Travis Scharmann with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, gunshots were reportedly heard at the backdoor of the gym shortly before 4:40 a.m. by a person who was in the gym at the time.

“The individual opened the door and found the suspect lying down in the back alley,” Scharmann said. “The individual approached the suspect who then pulled a gun on him.”

The individual grabbed the handgun from the suspect and restrained him, Scharmann said.

A Sheriff deputy, who was also working out in the gym at the time, helped to detain the suspect until the Sheriff’s Office arrived on-scene, Scharmann said.

The Sheriff’s Office received the call from emergency services at 4:38 a.m. and deputies responded at 4:41 a.m., within a couple of minutes after the shooting happened.

“No one was shot or injured, and we have not yet determined what he was shooting at,” Scharmann said.

The suspect, identifed as Lance Milner, 34, of West Jordan, was taken into custody.

“An investigation is ongoing, but at this point we can’t determine anyone else was involved at this point other than the suspect,” Scharmann said.