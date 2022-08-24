Man arrested after wife found dead

A man was arrested after a woman was found dead in Tooele on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Michael Leroy Patterson was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center at 5:13 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 after Tooele City Police found his deceased wife in an apartment.

Tooele City Police officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, to an apartment in the southwest area of Tooele City.

Dispatch advised officers that there was an unconscious female unresponsive and not breathing at the location. Officers were also told there was blood present and the woman was in the bathroom wedged between the toilet and the tub, according to a probable cause statement filed in the 3rd District Court by a Tooele Coty police detective.

Upon arriving, officers found a deceased 35 year old female in the home’s bathroom with an apparent bullet hole in her head, according to the statement.

While officers were on the scene, Michael L. Patterson called 911 and told them he had shot his wife. Patterson notified dispatch of where he was located.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident. Before being transported to the Tooele City Police Station for an interview, Patterson led officers to the area where his vehicle was located.

Upon searching the area where the vehicle was parked, officers found the victim’s damaged cell phone, a firearm and a magazine in the surrounding area. The casing matched the bullets in the magazine. Officers noted that the items appeared to have been hidden.

No casing was located at the crime scene. Patterson told police that he did not fire the gun at the location where the casing was found.

Neighbors at the crime scene told police they heard screaming. Upon exiting their residence, the neighbors located a 9-year-old boy who said his mom was in the bathroom and was not moving. The neighbors entered the residence, found the victim, and called 911, according to the probable cause statement.

State Crime Lab forensic specialists and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s Office were called in to investigate and process the scene.

After interviewing Patterson, he was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on homicide charges after investigators noted that the evidence at the scene contradicted Patterson’s claims of how the shooting happened, according to the probable cause statement.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.