Man arrested for and charged with attempted home burglary

A Tooele man is facing criminal charges after being arrested earlier this month in connection with an attempted home invasion.

Dustin J. Waltke, 34, is charged with third-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree felony unlawful control of a vehicle used in a felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Stansbury Park the afternoon of March 4 in regard to a burglary in progress, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said a shirtless man was in her backyard and trying to get into the house but fled when the victim brandished a firearm.

The victim said Waltke fled in a gold vehicle but was seen parked at the end of the street by the victim, the statement said. The vehicle was in the driveway of a residence and Waltke was sitting in the driver seat of the car.

Waltke told the deputy the house he was at belonged to his mother-in-law and he had not been at the victim’s home, the probable cause statement said. He claimed the vehicle belonged to his mother and was “uncooperative with his answers” before he was detained and placed in the deputy’s vehicle.

The victim identified Waltke as the man attempting to break into her home and said he left a knife behind, which he had been holding prior to the victim brandishing a gun, the statement said. The victim also said Waltke had ringed the doorbell prior to entering the fenced backyard of the home.

The owner of the car said Waltke had taken her vehicle without permission after he had been staying at her home for a couple days, the statement said. A search of the vehicle found a glass pipe in the center console with burned marijuana residue.

Waltke was given no bail during his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on March 28 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.