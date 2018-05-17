Man arrested in connection with canyon shooting

The suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Middle Canyon was arrested by Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies in South Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were originally dispatched to a residence on Middle Canyon Road at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said he had run to the home, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The victim told police he was in the canyon at an unspecified campground when Alejandro Sainz and two other men drove up in a white passenger vehicle, the statement said. The victim said he knew Sainz from previous encounters and was familiar with his ex-girlfriend.

Both the victim and Sainz are known to law enforcement from multiple previous dealings, the statement said.

There was an argument between the victim and the three men, which ended with Sainz shooting the victim, the probable cause statement said. After the shooting, the three men and the victim fled the scene.

The victim told police he drove at over 60 mph and crashed his vehicle into trees and other obstructions, according to the probable cause statement. The vehicle became disabled after the airbag deployed following the crash and the victim fled on foot, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating why the victim and Sainz were in Middle Canyon around 1 a.m., Wimmer said.

Sainz was apprehended by officers from the South Salt Lake Police Department on Tuesday, as well as his ex-girlfriend and another person, who was interviewed and released. Sainz’s girlfriend was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.

Sainz was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.