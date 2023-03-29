Man arrested in Rocky Mountain Power burglary

A man was arrested after a burglary occurred at Rocky Mountain Power in Tooele City during the early hours of March 26.

Eric Miller, 39, was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail without bail and is facing a charge of one count of burglary, a third-degree felony after the burglary at the facility just after 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at Rocky Mountain Power, located at 555 North Main Street, they observed a male near a white vehicle on the north end of the property by a fence, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

The vehicle was registered to Miller’s mother and inside were several power tools and wires belonging to Rocky Mountain Power.

Shoe prints were found in the bed of a truck belonging to the company that matched Miller’s prints.

A Rocky Mountain Power employee verified that the power tools and wires found in the vehicle belonged to the company and were valued at over $5,000, according to the probable cause statement.

Miller was booked into the jail for burglary.