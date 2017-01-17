Man arrested locally in connection to Iowa homicide

An Iowa man arrested in Tooele County on Thursday evening has been charged with murder and burglary, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Kyle Alexander Jepson, 22, of Des Moines, is charged with first-degree felony murder, robbery and burglary in connection to a missing person case involving an Iowa woman.

A UHP trooper was dispatched to mile marker 65 on Interstate 80 for a motorist assist in the westbound lanes. When the trooper arrived, they identified Jepson as the driver of the Honda Civic, which was connected to a missing person case out of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department began a homicide investigation after Gloria Gary went missing and she was found deceased within her home, according to a release.

Jepson was arrested at the scene by troopers due to an outstanding warrant from Iowa for second-degree felony burglary.

Upon discovering Jepson was driving Gary’s car, agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation began to work with officers from the Des Moines Police Department, according to UHP. Jepson was interviewed then booked into the Tooele County Detention Center where he was held, awaiting extradition to Iowa.