Man assaulted at I-80 view area

A traveler was assaulted by an unidentified man in an incident at the view area on Interstate 80 near mile marker 100 early Friday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The original dispatch call came in for an assault at the Flying J convenience store in Lake Point and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office responded. Once deputies spoke with the man and learned the assault occurred off of I-80, they brought in UHP, according to Trooper Ronny Corona.

The victim had entered the convenience store near the Denny’s restaurant and was bleeding and had visible lacerations on his face, Corona said. Due to the extent of his injuries, the victim was transported to a Salt Lake hospital by medical helicopter.

Despite the injuries, the victim was conscious and alert, Corona said.

The windows on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle had been smashed and there was blood inside the car, according to Corona. When deputies investigated the view area where the assault occurred, they found more glass and blood, as well as pieces of the bat used in the assault.

According to the victim, he was parked at the view area when he was approached by a white male in a black jacket and black bandana who asked him for money. The suspect then returned and started to beat the vehicle and victim with a baseball bat, Corona said.

The State Bureau of Investigations responded to the view area where the assault took place to gather evidence and information, Corona said.

Anyone with information on the assault should contact the Utah Highway Patrol via Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.