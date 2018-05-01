Man caught after leading police on chase through Tooele City

Police apprehended a man who fled police Monday afternoon, following a chase that briefly went off-road and through private property.

Courtney Adkins, 37, was wanted by state Adult Probation and Parole when he was spotted driving a maroon Mitsubishi Montero by police Monday, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. While in pursuit, Adkins crashed into a van while traveling westbound on 400 South near the intersection with 50 West.

Following the crash, Adkins drove the SUV off the roadway and behind two homes, before exiting onto 100 West, according to Kalma. While driving behind and between the homes, Adkins’s SUV damaged a trampoline, tree and clothes line post.

A short distance after turning up 100 West, Adkins abandoned his vehicle, which was disabled, and fled into a field heading west, Kalma said. He was apprehended following a short pursuit.

Tooele City police arrested Adkins for driving under the influence. The investigation has been turned over to Adult Probation and Parole.

A $25,000 warrant for Adkins arrest had been issued by 3rd District Court on April 16 for failure to comply with his terms of probation in an August 2017 case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

The occupants of the van struck by Adkins suffered minor injuries, according to Tooele City police.

The Transcript Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.