Man charged after allegedly attempting to sell cocaine

A West Valley City man facing drug charges made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday after he was arrested at Deseret Peak Complex earlier this month.

Raymond Trujillo-Munoz, 31, is charged with first-degree felony distribute, offer, or arrange to distribute a controlled substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Deseret Peak around 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 9 and entered the men’s bathrooms near the concession stand, according to a probable cause statement. Inside the bathroom, the deputy observed a group of men standing near the urinals and one of the men, later identified as Trujillo-Munoz, was holding a small plastic baggie of a white substance.

One of the other men in the group placed a finger into the bag, which the deputy said appeared to be to check the purity of the white substance, which was field tested as cocaine, the probable cause statement said.

The deputy grabbed Trujillo-Munoz’s hands from behind to prevent him from throwing the cocaine and he was arrested, the statement said. While Trujillo-Munoz was taken into custody, the other men in the group left the area.

A search of Trujillo-Munoz found a bundle of cash in his left pocket and several dollar bills in his right pocket, the probable cause statement said. The cash totaled $1,004 and one of the dollar bills contained white residue, which the deputy believed was likely cocaine.

During his initial appearance, Trujillo-Munoz’s bail was set at $25,000 and a roll call hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.