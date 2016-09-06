Man charged with attempted murder back in court

The Tooele man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired a handgun at another man during an altercation in May has been scheduled for arraignment in 3rd District Court later this month.

Vernal Wright, 38, still faces charges of first-degree felony attempted murder and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, but a charge of third-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person was dismissed in court during a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

During the hearing, a Tooele City police officer and a witness to the incident were examined and cross-examined by Wright’s attorney, Kimball Christensen and Tooele County Chief Deputy Attorney Gary Searle before Judge John Mack Dow.

Back on May 5, Wright and a female companion were in an argument with a 32-year-old male in a convenience store parking lot at 1:30 a.m., according to the Tooele City Police Department. Witnesses saw Wright and the woman leave the parking lot in a white Pontiac during the confrontation, which is when Wright allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot.

The bullet missed the victim, but Wright and the white Pontiac car left the scene, according to police. After the exchange, Tooele City police reported Wright as being armed and dangerous, while requesting aid from the public in spotting him or providing information on his location.

According to court records, the case against Wright was filed June 2, and a cash bail warrant for him was ordered in the amount of $100,000. The warrant was recalled on Monday after Wright was arrested by Tooele City police and booked at the Tooele County Detention Facility.

Wright is scheduled to make his next appearance in 3rd District Court for arraignment on Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.