Man charged with burglary, assault in domestic case

A North Salt Lake man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month.

Dustin Michael Mylroie, 22, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of violation of protective order, unlawful detention and unlawful detention of a minor, assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, damage or interrupting a communication device and criminal mischief.

Grantsville City police were dispatched on a report of domestic violence at a home on Durfee Way around 2 a.m. on April 5, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said she left her home and called police from a neighbor’s house after the suspect, identified as Mylroie, had left with her cell phone.

The victim told police Mylroie had entered the home through the backdoor while the victim was sleeping, the probable cause statement said. She had a protective order filed against Mylroie connected to a previous domestic violence arrest.

Mylroie entered the home and woke the victim up after he became angry with her after looking through her phone, the statement said. When the victim attempted to recover her phone and leave the bedroom, Mylroie grabbed her by the arm and threw her on the bed.

The victim said Mylroie made a fist at her but did not hit her, according to the probable cause statement. Mylroie did punch himself in the face multiple times and punched a hole in the wall of the bedroom, according to the victim.

During the altercation, the victim’s son was in a room a few doors down, the statement said. All told, the victim said she was held in her room for at least an hour.

Mylroie was placed on a 72-hour probation violation in the Davis County Jail and was later transported to the Grantsville City Police department for questioning. He admitted to violating his protective order and going to the victim’s home.

Mylroie is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference on April 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.