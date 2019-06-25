Man charged with DUI, escaping custody in Grantsville

A man is facing seven criminal charges in 3rd District Court after he allegedly drove while intoxicated then escaped custody by climbing into the ceiling at the Grantsville Justice Center on Thursday.

Jake William Lowe, 30, is charged with second-degree felony theft, second-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony damage to jails and third-degree felony escape from official custody. He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle as an alcohol restricted driver with any measurable or detectable alcohol.

The probable cause statement lists Lowe’s home being on Center Street in Grantsville. Court records list his community of residence as West Haven, Weber County.

Grantsville City police observed a driver, later identified as Lowe, pulling out of the Sinclair gas station on 6 E. Main Street on June 20, according to the probable cause statement. The officer saw Lowe throw something out the window and began to follow him.

After begin to follow him, the officer observed Lowe unable to maintain his lane and failing to signal before changing lanes, the statement said. He made an illegal left turn onto Center Street from Main Street, prompting a traffic stop by the officer.

Lowe came to a stop and exited the vehicle immediately after the stop, according to the statement. The officer said he noticed immediate signs of impairment in Lowe and his speech was rapid and he couldn’t sit still.

Lowe was jittery and his pupils were constricted and there were fresh injection sites on his right arm, the probable cause statement said. Lowe gave his information to the officer, who found Lowe was on a suspended driver’s license and was an alcohol restricted driver.

After conducting a field sobriety test and determining Lowe to be impaired, the officer arrested him for DUI. Prior to his arrest, Lowe admitted there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle recovered a marijuana pipe and a used syringe.

A breathalyzer test determined Lowe had a blood alcohol content of .062, the statement said. At the Grantsville City Police Department, he also submitted to a blood draw and urine test.

While in custody of Grantsville City police, Lowe crawled through a ceiling tile in a secure holding area and falling through the ceiling in the court area of the Justice Center, the probable cause statement said. He then fled and ran toward Center Street.

Officers attempted to locate Lowe and found he fled to the area of Center and Durfree streets, the statement said. Following a short foot pursuit, investigators believed he may have returned to a home he was staying at on Center Street.

A search warrant was approved and the Tooele County SWAT team made entry to the home, but Lowe was not located, according to the probable cause statement. During a conversation with neighbors, it was reported a silver Toyota Camry had been stolen from a neighbor’s home.

Detectives with Grantsville City coordinated with Tooele City police to locate Lowe in a parking lot at 1000 N. Main Street, the statement said. Lowe was arrested and the keys to the stolen Camry were found in his pocket.

After being read his rights, Lowe admitted to entering the neighbor’s garage through an unlocked door and stealing the vehicle, the statement said. He led police to the stolen Camry and it was recovered.

Lowe was then taken to the Tooele County Detention Center and booked on multiple charges.

Charges against Lowe were filed Monday but no court appearance date has been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.