Man charged with forcible sodomy appears in court

A Tooele man made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday on a felony charge stemming from allegations last November.

Zachary Scott Sessom, 32, is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy.

Tooele City police were dispatched on reports of a sexual assault late in the evening of Nov. 9, 2018, according to a probable cause statement. The victim, who was over the age of 13, told officers they and Sessom were at her home, consuming liquor together.

Sessom made sexual advances to the victim several times during the evening and was “unequivocally rejected” by the victim, the probable cause statement said. The victim said they felt sick and went to lay down in their bed.

The victim told police they then awoke to find Sessom performing a sexual act upon them without their consent, the statement said.

During his court appearance, Sessom, who is not in custody, was found indigent and appointed an attorney. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on May 14 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.