Man charged with providing cannabis brownies to student takes plea deal

The Wendover man originally charged with three felony drug charges for allegedly providing marijuana cupcakes to a Wendover High School student pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in 3rd District Court.

Rojelio Guadalup Cornejo, 35, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor distribution of a controlled substance before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates during a scheduling conference Tuesday morning.

Charges of third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, third-degree felony cause or permit a child or vulnerable adult to be exposed to a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed with prejudice.

Wendover City police were contacted by Wendover High School on Aug. 24 on a report that several students possessed marijuana on school grounds, according to a probable cause statement. A freshman at the school had brought several homemade cupcakes to the school that were allegedly laced or contaminated with pot, the school district told police.

The freshman student was interviewed by police, in the presence of a parent, and told police they had acquired the cupcakes from Cornejo, the statement said. Police reviewed the student’s phone and found several text messages between the student and Cornejo.

Wendover City police requested a urine sample from the student, which tested positive for THC, the ingredient that creates the high from marijuana, the statement said.

Cornejo’s home was searched and police found an ounce of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause statement.

Wendover City police interviewed Cornejo, who admitted to supplying marijuana to the student on several occasions, who was a minor, the statement said. He also admitted he knew the student had taken several marijuana cupcakes and consumed at least one of them.