Man cited for illegal sewer violation in Stockton

A man was charged with two misdemeanors after a travel trailer was located on a Stockton property leaking sewage onto the ground and posing a public health risk earlier this month.

On Sept. 6, Stockton Police were told there was a travel trailer with a foul odor in the area of Clark and Roger’s Street.

Upon arrival, police located a travel trailer dumping raw sewage onto the ground, which was pooling, according to a press release by the Stockton Police Department.

Officers observed maggots and flies, as well as fly traps lined to capacity on every corner of the trailer.

While on scene, officers noted that there were people living in the trailer and they made contact with a 45-year-old male.

Officers told the man that it was illegal to dump raw sewage onto the ground and to be living in a travel trailer.

The male told Stockton Police that he was homeless and the property belonged to his brother who had given him permission to live there.

He also told police that the sewage was leaking because of a problem with equipment that had broken while he was away from the trailer.

Stockton Police gave the man 24 hours to move the trailer, which caused him to become angry with officers, according to the press release.

The man told officers that he would not move the trailer unless his brother told him to move it.

Due to the threat the sewage posed to public health, Stockton police obtained a warrant to remove the trailer and issued a citation to the male for violating the public sewer ordinance and RV and motorhome living ordinance, both class B misdemeanors.