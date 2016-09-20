Man collapses and dies on I-80

A South Jordan man walking on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Lake Point on Sunday afternoon collapsed and died, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The 65-year-old man had been traveling back to Salt Lake County from Wendover in a vehicle when he got in an argument with the other occupants, UHP Sgt. Bob Gutierrez said. The driver pulled over to the shoulder somewhere between Wendover and Lake Point and the man got out.

Troopers believe the man hitched a ride to the Flying J Truck Stop in Lake Point before he apparently began to walk back toward his home. The man likely collapsed due to a heart attack or another medical condition, according to the UHP.

Two off-duty UHP troopers were the first responders on the scene at 5:45 p.m. and they gave the victim CPR until medical crews were able to arrive, Gutierrez said. The EMTs took over CPR efforts but the man was declared dead. His name has not been released by UHP.

Around the same time the man collapsed and received medical treatment, a minor traffic accident occurred on eastbound I-80 near Lake Point. Gutierrez said the accident wasn’t related to the man’s collapse but it did cause further traffic delays in the area.

While UHP responded to the collapsed man, officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the minor traffic accident. The accident was cleared up quickly and traffic was only delayed for about 30 minutes, according to Gutierrez.