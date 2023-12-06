After failing to stop for police, a man driving a stolen vehicle caused an accident near Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park and fled from the scene on foot on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Zachary Alan Wood, 32, has been arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on charges of failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, also a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at command of law enforcement, and a second offense within 10 years of driving under the influence, all class A misdemeanors; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply duties at a vehicle accident/property damage, and manufacturing or possession of burglary tools, all class B misdemeanors. Wood is also facing a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor.

While patrolling on SR-36 just before 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, a Utah Highway Patrol officer was alerted by dispatch of a stolen vehicle in the area of 2000 N. Main Street in Tooele, according to a probable cause statement written by an arresting officer.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle around Bryan Road, but Wood refused to comply, according to Lt. Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The officer followed the vehicle but was instructed by another Utah Highway Patrol to stop the pursuit. The officer pulled his vehicle off on the side of the road and radioed in the last known location of the suspect.

Some time later, another unit located the vehicle and stated that the driver had turned around and was headed south on SR-36. The officer set up spikes in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but Wood avoided the spikes and crashed into two other vehicles nearby on scene near Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park.

After the accident, Wood fled from the vehicle on foot until he was located by officers trying to enter a nearby Anytime Fitness, according to Roden. After apprehending Wood, officers found a small piece of tinfoil on him that contained what looked to be an illegal substance.

The officer reported Wood had pin-point pupils at the time of his arrest and other drug paraphernalia was found inside the stolen vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.

Wood’s bail has been set at $5,000.