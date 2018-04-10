Man falls off roof after brandishing toy gun at patrons inside Vasa Fitness

A man brought a toy gun or BB gun into the Vasa Fitness on Main Street and accessed the roof of the gym, before jumping or falling to the ground below Monday afternoon, according to Tooele City police.

Officers were called to the gym at 3:15 p.m. on reports of a man with a gun, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. Officers later learned the 57-year-old man had a BB gun or toy gun, which he pointed at an employee.

After brandishing the gun, the man climbed onto the roof through a maintenance access inside the building, before he either jumped or fell off the roof onto Garden Street, Kalma said. He was then transported to a Salt Lake-area hospital by medical helicopter.

Kalma said the incident is under investigation and there is no motive or explanation for the man’s actions at this time. Information on the man’s condition and community of residence were also unknown shortly after the incident.

“It’s all still under investigation and unfolding as we speak,” Kalma said.

The gym was reopened following the police response.

The Transcript Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.