Last week’s solar eclipse wasn’t the only rare sighting in Tooele County, as a local golfer hit a hole-in-one at the Oquirrh Golf Course.

Stansbury Park resident Greg Andersen achieved the feat, during the eclipse, on the par-3, second hole of the course. He sailed a 146-yard shot into the cup with his 8-iron club and his witnesses were Stacy Andersen and Brandon Duncan.

