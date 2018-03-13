Man injured in motorcycle crash in Stansbury Park

A 61-year-old man was transported by medical helicopter after he crashed his motorcycle near Porter Way Park in Stansbury Park last Thursday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was traveling westbound through the parking lot at the park when he struck curbing on the north side of the lot at 6:47 p.m., according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ron Johnson. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and ended up under a parked pickup truck; the motorcycle continued ahead for about 100 yards, Johnson said.

First responders administered first aid to the crash victim and he was then transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah hospital, Johnson said. He was transported in critical condition but his status was stable by Friday.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol are still investigating the cause of the accident. Witnesses observed the motorcycle traveling between 40 and 50 mph in the parking lot, according to Johnson.