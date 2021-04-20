Man killed after four wheeler accident in the dark

A man was killed after a four wheeler accident in the dark at Five Mile Pass on Saturday.

On Saturday evening around 9 p.m. Marcus Ayudan, 35, who was camping with family in the area of Five Mile Pass got on his four wheeler to ride to the bathroom that was a few miles away, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

When Ayudan didn’t arrive back to camp a while later, his family began looking for him.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the family phoned the Sheriff’s Department letting them know that he hadn’t returned.

Deputies from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and dispatched a Department of Public Safety helicopter to look for the man.

Because of the darkness they weren’t able to find him, according to Wimmer.

When the sun came up, deputies and the Department of Public Safety helicopter resumed their search looking for Ayudan.

Ayudan was finally located, according to Wimmer.

“It appears as though he was driving down the road and he took a sharp turn and went over a berm,” he said. “It was a 30- or 40-foot drop-off and he didn’t survive.“

Wimmer said that residents riding four wheelers need to be careful.

“Be careful if you are riding a four wheeler in the darkness,” he said. “You need to go a lot slower. If you don’t know what is on the other side of a hill, walk it before driving it.”