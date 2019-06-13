Man shot in Albuquerque was a THS graduate

Authorities have identified 37-year-old Cody Guy Wrathall as the name of the man who died in a weekend shooting in an Albuquerque brewery, according to Associated Press.

Wrathall was a Tooele High School graduate and former Erda resident. He was a veterinarian with a firm that has a main office in South Jordan. Wrathall listed Saratoga Springs as his residence on Facebook.

Associated Press reports that Albuquerque police say Wrathall allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend inside Nexus Brewery with a gun on Saturday evening.

According to investigators, some off-duty federal agents happened to be at the brewery and stepped in to stop the shooting. At least one agent fired back, AP reported.

Wrathall was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.