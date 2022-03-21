Man shot in Tooele home after investigating noises upstairs

Victim released from the hospital Sunday evening ♦

Tooele County dispatch received a call early Sunday morning from a man near 1200 E. 970 North in Tooele City who told them he had been shot in the left shoulder by an intruder after investigating a noise upstairs in a home.

The 21-year-old victim told the Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force that he had been in the basement of the residence when he heard a noise upstairs, according to Detective Colbey Bentley.

The victim told police that while he was approaching one of the bedrooms upstairs to investigate the noise he was suddenly shot in the left shoulder by the intruder who then fled from the home.

The victim drove himself to a local Tooele area hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance and then was transported by the hospital in an ambulance to a Salt Lake area hospital, according to Bentley.

The victim described the intruder as a white male in his 20s to 30s wearing all black clothing, including a black bandana that was covering part of his face.

With the exception of the burglar, the victim was the only one in the house at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown how the intruder got into the house, because there were no signs of forced entry, according to Bentley.

“It is possible the suspect could have found an unlocked door or window,” Bentley said.

The 21-year-old man was released Sunday evening from the hospital.

At this time, the suspect is still at large. Major crimes detectives are working to find the suspect and take him into custody.

Those who live near the area who have camera footage or anyone who has any information that may be helpful, should contact Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 and select option one.

“We are grateful for the role the public has played so far in getting such a large amount of camera footage to us,” Bentley said.