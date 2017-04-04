Man takes his life despite officers’ intervention

Editor’s note: The Transcript Bulletin’s policy is not to report on deaths by suicide, except for cases in which law enforcement becomes involved as a matter of prevention and public safety.

A man died by suicide last Wednesday morning after police responded to a residence in the area of the Anderson Ranch subdivision.

Grantsville City police officers were dispatched to a report of domestic violence around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Deep Wash and Saddle roads, according to Officer Alison Peterson. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a male, who was upset and threatened to harm himself.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man, who ultimately suffered fatal injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Peterson said. The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family.

The Grantsville City Police Department extends condolences to the family and friends of the victim, Peterson said.