‘Man therapy’ campaign helps men maintain mental health 

The Tooele County Health Department has created a new countywide campaign for working-aged men to erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Men with mental illnesses are less likely to have received mental health treatment than women in the past year,” said Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department. “However, men are more likely to die by suicide than women. Recognizing the signs that you or someone you love may have a mental disorder is the first step towards getting treatment. The earlier that treatment begins, the more effective it is.”

Because of the high suicide rate for men and the stigma, the health department partnered with Life’s Worth Living Foundation to launch the campaign.

Man Therapy reshapes the conversation, using humor to cut through stigma and tackle issues like depression, divorce, suicidal thoughts head on- the way a man would do it, according to a press release from the Health Department.

Man Therapy provides men approaching crises, and the people who care about them, a place to learn more about men’s mental health, examine their own, and consider a variety of actions that put them on the path to treatment and recovery, according to the press release.

Man Therapy was initially launched in Colorado on July 9, 2012.

Since then, it has been used in the U.S and globally.

“This groundbreaking new approach to men’s mental health issues has since launched in several states across the U.S, as well as internationally,” according to the health department.

Men who will receive the therapy will first log onto www.mantherapy.org.

Upon visiting the website, men and their loved ones will engage in a virtual appointment with Dr. Rich Mahogany, a character created to greet the men, provide them with an overview of what they will learn, and make them feel comfortable.

“Dr. Mahogany is a man’s man, who is dedicated to cutting through the denial with a fresh approach using his rapier wit, odd sense of humor, straightforward approach and practical, useful advice for men. His tone debunks the age-old stigma that says mental health disorders are an unmanly sign of weakness,” wrote Health Department officials in their press release.

Peter Clegg, prevention coordinator at the Health Department, said they want to start the conversation about men’s mental health using humor.

“This campaign goes beyond just awareness to really engage men and draw them into the conversation,” Clegg said. “These may not be the best conversation starters for all audiences, but our local data suggests men are the ones who need this the most. In Tooele County, we’re not only going to start the discussion, we’re going to connect men with healthy ways to cope, professional resources and hilarious content to make the point ‘life sucks sometimes, but you don’t have to go through it alone even when you’re the manliest man in town.’ If this only helps a handful of men push through a rough patch, it’ll be worth it.”

Jon Gossett, founder of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, said that Man Therapy saves lives.

We recognize that a high number of suicides are of working aged men, ages 25-54,” he said. “This has been an area of concern within our community. Man Therapy is a mental health campaign, that uses humor to tackle issues that men struggle with, like depression, anxiety and divorce. It is done in a way that will connect with men, and make them laugh and realize it’s okay to talk about it. Life’s Worth Living Foundation loves our community and hopes this campaign saves lives.”

Men and their families can sign up for the therapy at www.mantherapy.org