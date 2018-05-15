Man who jumped off Vasa’s roof faces felony charges

The Nevada man who threatened an employee at Vasa Fitness in Tooele, before fleeing to the roof of the gym and jumping off, made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court last week.

Randy Lee Gamwell, 56, is charged with first-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Vasa Fitness at 2:10 p.m. on April 9 on reports of a man with a gun, according to a probable cause statement. Officers were advised by dispatch that a man, later identified as Gamwell, had pulled a gun on a maintenance employee at Vasa Fitness and locked himself in the maintenance room at the gym.

When officers arrived on scene, Gamwell was found lying on the ground near the northeast corner of the building on Garden Street, the statement said. During their approach, officers found a broken BB gun on the ground near Gamwell.

Due to his injuries from falling off the roof, Gamwell was transported by ambulance to a medical helicopter pad, the statement said. An officer spoke with Gamwell after reading him his rights but Gamwell said he didn’t know what happened.

The following day, Tooele City police spoke with Gamwell again, according to the probable cause statement. At this point, Gamwell admitted to knowing he was wanted by police and seeing his picture on the news.

Gamwell told officers he saw a helicopter when he entered Vasa Fitness and assumed it was a police helicopter, the statement said. He said he was hiding in the maintenance room when the employee came in, which scared him and he yelled at them.

Gamwell said he climbed onto the roof and noticed a small cable, which he thought he could use to swing to the pole and climb down, the statement said. When police asked about the BB gun, Gamwell said he purchased it at a local sporting good store. He said he was holding it when he yelled at the Vasa Fitness employee but denied pointing it at them.

Gamwell said he bailed out of jail in Nevada and didn’t want to return, so he fled to Tooele, according to the probable cause statement.

Gamwell made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on May 7 before Judge Matthew Bates. His bail was set at $50,000 bondable and he was assigned a public defender. Gamwell is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on May 15 at 9 a.m.