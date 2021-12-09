Man who killed teen paroled

Larry Beach released on Tuesday ♦

After being sentenced for 35 years for the death of Jess Horowitz, Larry Beach was released on parole Tuesday by the Utah State Board of Pardons and Parole after serving six years.

Horowitz was 17 at the time of his death which occurred outside of Stansbury Elementary School on April 26, 2014.

Horowitz was killed after he visited the school to view a fight between a friend and 18-year-old Roy Coffey.

During the fight, Horowitz and Beach, of San Antonio, Texas, who was 20 at the time, began to argue, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Travis Scharmann told the Transcript Bulletin in 2014.

The argument between the two became physical and Beach grabbed Horowitz and stabbed him several times, primarily in the abdomen, Scharmann said.

Horowitz died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Beach, now 27, was later arrested at his home. He pled guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree obstruction of justice in 3rd District Court. Beach was sentenced in March of 2015 to 35 years in prison for manslaughter, a second-degree felony and obstructing justice, also a second-degree felony, per a plea deal made with the state.

His release on Tuesday comes after a hearing by the Utah State Board of Pardons and Parole six years after being sentenced.

The Board of Pardons and Parole released Beach, because they said he complied with Utah Code 77-27-9, which states that a prisoner must serve their minimum sentence, which Beach completed.

Horowitz’s parents weren’t notified that Beach was being released until after he was granted parole around a month ago, according to Horowitz’s dad.

“We didn’t find out until after he was granted parole,” said Matthew Horowitz. “The system is broken. We freaked out when we heard…The system of notification is broken.”

Matthew Horowitz said what happened to his son was a hate crime.

“While they were arguing, Beach called Jesse a racial slur several times,” Matthew Horrowitz said. “It was definitely a hate crime.”

“His life matters more than this,” Darcy Horowitz, Jesse’s mother said. “There is no justice for Jesse in letting his killer go free. I live with my broken heart and this pain every day. I am angry and I have a hard time sometimes. This whole thing has changed me.”

“I’m hoping that we can make a change and see that this doesn’t happen to another mother,” Darcy Horowitz continued.

Matthew and Darcy Horowitz set up a scholarship in their son’s honor in 2014. They’ve been giving money out to deserving students ever since.

Scott Broadhead, Tooele County Attorney, said that the Board of Pardon and Parole’s decision to release Beach was “shocking.”

“I was shocked to hear Larry Beach was being released from prison after only serving seven years for stabbing to death Jesse Horowitz,” he wrote in a comment addressed to the Transcript Bulletin. “I talked with Jesse’s father and we both shared our exasperation and sorrow in the news. This decision by the Board of Pardons undermined our faith in the Board of Pardons. Serving seven years in prison for this violent and intentional murder is wholly inadequate, puts the public at risk, and marginalizes the impact of Jesse’s loss on his loved ones.”