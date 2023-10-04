Police search school, nothing found ♦

Grantsville Police conducted an investigation on the evening of Monday, Oct. 2 after a student said they observed an individual entering Grantsville High School with a handgun.

Police completed a search of the school on Monday evening. Nothing suspicious was found. Nobody was found to question.

School continued as normal on Tuesday. Counselors were available for students who wanted to talk.

The incident occurred after school hours at 4:07 p.m., according to Lt. Jeffery Watson, public information officer at the Grantsville Police Department.

A female student made contact with the football coach and told him she believed she saw a male enter the school with a handgun, according to Watson.

During the incident, students and teachers in the school weren’t placed on lockdown, according to Bret Valdez, communications director at the Tooele County School District.

Officers responded to the school and immediately began searching each room and the area and reviewing security footage. No shots were fired.

The school was evacuated and students were allowed to go home with their parents, Watson said.