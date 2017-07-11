Man, woman face charges for threat to officers, intoxication

A Nevada man and Utah woman are facing criminal charges in connection with intoxication and threatening law enforcement officers in Wendover.

Brendan Butterfield, 31, of Pahrump and Judy Cierra Versluis-Riding, 27, of West Jordan, are charged with third-degree felony damage to jails, as well as misdemeanor counts of threat of violence and intoxication.

Wendover City police responded to the parking lot of the Montego Bay Casino on reports of two people arguing, according to a probable cause statement. Butterfield and Versluis-Riding were identified by police and appeared to be heavily intoxicated, with police reporting they had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Both appeared to be compliant, just speaking loudly, and officers offered to give them a ride to their hotel, the probable cause statement said. A search found there were no warrants for Butterfield or Versluis-Riding.

Shortly after discovering there were no warrants, Butterfield told officers the world was going to hell and “if I wasn’t in this situation, I’d smoke y’all,” according to the probable cause statement. When officers asked if that was a threat, Butterfield allegedly told them it was a promise.

Butterfield was taken into custody for threatening a police officer and placed in a patrol car, the probable cause statement said. At the same time, Versluis-Riding began to run into traffic on nearby streets and attempted to attack a family member speaking with police.

Versluis-Riding was taken into custody for public intoxication and transported to the Wendover police station, the statement said.

At the police station, Butterfield and Versluis-Riding continued to be disruptive by screaming, kicking the door and banging their handcuffs on the glass windows, according to the probable cause statement. Butterfield attempted to flush his shirt down the toilet and when that failed, he attempted to use it to break the camera in the holding cell.

Butterfield and Versluis-Riding are scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on July 17 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.