Man’s body found in freezer inside deceased Tooele woman’s apartment

An adult male body was found inside of a chest freezer at a deceased woman’s Tooele apartment Friday, Nov. 22

The body was found by a detective with the Tooele City Police Department conducting a welfare check on an elderly woman’s apartment at the Remington Apartments located at 495 W Utah Ave.

The welfare check was requested after a maintenance worker reported having not seen the woman for approximately two weeks, according to a press release from the Tooele City Police Department.

The call for the welfare check was received shortly before 11 a.m. When the officer arrived, he found the 75-year-old woman deceased on her bed, said Tooele City Police Sgt. and spokesperson Jeremy Hansen.

The detective began investigating the scene and found an unidentified deceased adult male inside the chest freezer.

The woman has been identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers of Tooele. Souron-Mathers is reported to have not sustained any apparent trauma. The adult male’s identity will be established by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The adult male is reported to have been inside the freezer anywhere from 18 months to 11 years, said Hansen.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and Utah State Crime Lab were contacted and responded to the scene. Both bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, according to the release. The TCPD is currently waiting for the toxicology and Medical Examiner’s final report, according to the report.

Foul play is suspected and the case is in the early stages of an investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office will be completing an autopsy on both individuals, which is expected to provide more information as to the causes of death as well as any possible trauma.