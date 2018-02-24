Manti’s 18-0 run lets Templars advance to championship

Tavin Stucki

Grantsville basketball

Grantsville had its semifinal matchup against Manti right where it wanted on Friday at Dixie State University: down by one after sophomore forward Ammon Bartley hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter.

The shot must have put a lid on the basket, as Manti went on a 18-0 run during the next seven-and-a-half minutes, paving the way for the Templars’ 56-37 win.

“We struggled today putting the ball in the basket,” Grantsville head coach Bryan Detweiler said.

Grantsville didn’t score again until senior guard Ryan Potter hit a 3-pointer with 4:04 left in the game to make it 46-30.

From the floor, Grantsville shot 17 percent during the second half.

Grantsville was held to a pair of field goals in the 9-6 first quarter, which might have been a little worse for the Cowboys if they hadn’t closed the period with a 4-0 run in the final 3:47.

The Cowboys missed seven shots in the key during the first half, which ended 21-19.

Overall, Grantsville went 12-for-44 from the floor, and 4-for-23 during the second half.

Grantsville senior forward Brady Arbon led the Cowboys with 11 points and five rebounds.

Three Manti players scored in double figures in the win.

“Well, obviously not the ending we wanted,” Detweiler said. “But there is something special going on here.”

With the win, Manti advances to face North Sevier in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dixie State University’s Burns Arena. Grantsville will next face Delta in the 3A third-place game, which is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.

“Yeah it sucks right now,” Detweiler said, “but I’m proud.”

Author’s note: Tavin Stucki has covered prep sports in Utah for more than nine years. This story was not subject to the approval of the Grantsville basketball program.