Manufacturing company to add more than 90 jobs in Tooele City by end of 2023

A new manufacturing company on the Peterson Industrial Depot will begin operations by the end of this year, providing over 90 high-paying jobs.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity awarded Central States Manufacturing, a metal roofing and construction company, a post-performance tax reduction for its expansion in Tooele.

As part of the agreement, Central States Manufacturing will add over 90 new, high-paying jobs and invest over $25 million in the local economy during the next five years.

“Central States Manufacturing is an organization that provides exceptional products and services to its customers, in addition to the value it places in its workforce,” Ryan Starks, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity said. “The company’s unique business structure speaks to its commitment to the well-being of its employees in addition to the growth of the company. We’re proud for Central States Manufacturing to join many estimable employers in Utah’s business community.”

Central States Manufacturing produces metal building components for residential, commercial, and agricultural projects. Its products are designed with features to protect against fading, dents, and rust.

The company chose Tooele, because they said it felt like the right fit, according to Jared Stewart, economic development director at Tooele City.

“They considered other sites around the state, including in the Salt Lake and Ogden valleys,” Stewart said. While Tooele’s unique access to rail and roads was beneficial, they have said that they chose Tooele over other places because it felt to them the most like home. At the city, we understand that businesses contribute a lot to the sense of community that we are able to develop. A business like Central States will provide more than just jobs; They will help build our city into a place we can be proud of.”

Central States Manufacturing will begin operations by the end of this year temporarily out of existing buildings on the depot until their building is completed. It is unknown where exactly their new building will be located or which existing buildings they will use.

The company will use hardly any water other than in their restrooms, Stewart said.

Positions within the company will be high-paying and offer many benefits, according to Stewart.

“They will pay market rate and above for a variety of positions. One of the key benefits that Central States brings is their ESOP or employee stock option program,” Stewart said. “This means that the longer an employee sticks around the more retirement and stock benefits they will receive. ESOP employers are not common in our area, but have a positive reputation in the business world.”

Those interested in a position within the company should reach out to Stewart by emailing him at jareds@TooeleCity.org.

“This strategic move will allow us to further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our valued customers,” Tim Ruger, president of Central States said. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Utah and Tooele for their invaluable assistance through our search and selection process. Their support has played a crucial role in making this expansion a reality, and we’re eagerly looking forward to serving the Tooele community.”

“Tooele City is thrilled to welcome Central States Manufacturing into our community,” Stewart said.