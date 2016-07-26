Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and great friend Marcella Viola Aragon passed away on July 22, 2016. She was born to Elizardo and Sally Vigil in Embudo, New Mexico on April 20, 1950. She attended school in Tooele, and grew up in TAD Park and Tortilla Flats (TF). It is these neighborhoods where she met her husband and many lifelong friends and made great memories along the way. She married Robert Aragon in 1970 and together they had four beautiful children: Marty (Michelle) Aragon, Danny (Tina) Aragon, Jesse Aragon and Stephanie Aragon. She had 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart. Robert and Marcella later divorced but she remained very close to him and his family; especially Grandma Trudy who was like a mother to her. She worked at Curry Insurance for over 25 years and was a devoted employee. It was there where she greeted many people with her beautiful smile and kind “hello.” She made many friends during her time there and was well-known and liked throughout Tooele. Mom loved crafts, shopping, yard sales, decorating and gardening. She kept her home immaculate and was complimented frequently on her classy style. Mom had an infectious smile and sweet soul that would always make your day. We couldn’t go anywhere that she didn’t know someone and always knew their name. It would take forever to get through the store. Mom never knew how to drive a car from the front seat but she sure tried from the back.

She loved all things beautiful in this world, but most of all she loved her children, whom she never gave up on to the very end. It has been said that a mother’s love is unconditional; her life is testament to this fact. She is survived by her children, sister Rosie (Larry) Herrera and brothers Gerald “Lele” (Geniel) Vigil and Lawrence Vigil. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Cecelia Salazar and grandchildren Joe, Angela, and Daniel Aragon. Funeral services will be held on July 29, 2016, at St. Marguerite Catholic Church in Tooele. Mass will be at 11 a.m. and friends may pay condolences one hour prior starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Tooele City Cemetery. Following interment, we would like to invite friends and family to a luncheon at St. Marguerite’s in her honor. Services entrusted with Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.