Marcellas Willard Lewis passed away Dec. 25, 2016. He was born Oct. 31,1937, in Spanish Fork to Marcellas and Bliss Lewis. He was the first of five children. He died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Will was raised in Tooele and graduated from Tooele High School. He served an LDS mission in New Zealand, then attended BYU in Provo. He married Joanne Grafe on Sept. 5, 1963, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They had six children together: Caryl (Terry) Giles lives in Germany, Jack E. in Salt Lake City, Marc E. (Janny) in Oregon, Leslie (Carl) Rydalch in ldaho, David (Lizet) in ldaho and Nicholas (Laurie) in San Diego. Will and Joanne later divorced. They raised their children in Tucson, Ariz., where Will worked for Hughes Aircraft as a draftsman and engineer developing circuit boards for missiles. He moved back to Utah in 2000 to be closer to family. Will got his pilot’s license at the age of 17, and he was also a very talented musician and songwriter. Trivia was his passion, he could recall facts on just about any subject, and would spout them off and challenge everyone every chance he had. He is survived by his six children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with his siblings: Anita (Sid) Atkin, Mike (Kaylen) Lewis, Barry (Rose) Lewis, and Pamela (Jack) Giles, all of Tooele. Family would like to thank the staff and hospice staff at City Creek nursing home. Services will be held at the Tooele Stake Center at 253 S., 2nd East at 11 a.m. on Dec 29. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Tate Mortuary. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery, across from the church.