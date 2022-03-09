March in like a lion

Yet drought conditions continue ♦

Last weekend’s winter storm may have been Mother Nature’s reminder that astronomically spring doesn’t start until March 20 in 2022.

The official National Weather service report shows that 8 inches of snow fell on Tooele on Saturday night. Some areas of the county reported more and some less.

A healthy sized layer winter storm, Saturday’s snowfall still left most of Tooele County in extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The amount of water on the snowpack above Tooele Valley increased from 64% on March 4 to 69% on March 8, according to the USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service.

The snow water equivalent in the Rush-Tooele Valleys normally peaks around April 7 and 16.8 inches. As of March 8, the snow water equivalent for Rush-Tooele Valleys reached 9.2 inches.

While the snow water equivalent in the Rush-Tooele Valley is at 69% the total precipitation for the water year which started Oct,. 1, 2021, is 89%, with some reporting sites in Tooele County over 90% of median precipitation.

Heavy December snow and rain brought the valleys’ precipitation and snowfall over the median by Jan. 1, 2022, however with a dry January and February, rain and snowfall fell below the median.

The good news is the December rain and snowfall filled the soil with moisture. The current soil moisture content is 107% of the median value, compared to 27% of median for the same time in 2021.

If the soil moisture level continues, rain and snow runoff will end up in streams and in the water table instead of being absorbed by the soil.

As of March 1, the Grantsville Reservoir was at 102% of it’s median capacity. The Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 53% of its median capacity.

The National Weather Service forecast for Tooele County shows possible snow accumulations Monday through Wednesday this week with sunny weather for the rest of the week.