March 2, 2022
March is the month to caucus

Canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, political party neighborhood biannual caucus meetings will return in March 2022.

Republicans throughout the state will hold their caucus meetings on the evening of March 8. 

Tooele County Democrats will hold their caucus night on March 22 at 6:30 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

At caucus meetings, party members that live in a precinct elect precinct officers and delegates to county and state party conventions.

Convention delegates are the governing body of the party. They elect state and county leadership for their parties. They also select nominees for partisan office at the county and state level — except for candidates that file to collect signatures to put their name on the primary ballot.

For more information on party caucus meeting agendas and locations see your party’s website or Facebook page.

 

Tim Gillie

