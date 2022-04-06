March left with a taste of summer dropping mountain water levels

The unseasonable early warm spring temperatures were enjoyable, the warmth melted mountain snow packs drawing down their summer reserves of water.

Even with a storm that brought rain and some snow moved through the county earlier this week, a lot of snow in the mountains above the valley are needed to bring the Tooele Valley up to normal conditions as the end of snow season approaches.

As of March 3 the snow water equivalent in the Tooele-Vernon Creek basin sat at 50% of normal, compared to 62% one month ago.

December 2021 storms pushed the state above the median for that time of year. January, February and March 2022 did not produce strong snowstorms.

The state’s snowpack seems to have peaked early at 12 inches, typically the snowpack doesn’t peak until around the first of April.

Snowpack levels have dropped 0.9 inches since March 23, according to the state Division of Water Resources.

In the Tooele-Vernon Creek basin the snowpack at the SNOTEL Mining Fork site dropped from 28 inches on March 3 to 23 inches on April 3. For the same time, the snowpack at the Dry Fork SNOTEL site dropped from 28 to 22 inches. While the snowpack at the Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon SNOTEL site stayed at 24 inches.

With snowpacks melting, area reservoirs have risen, but remain below normal.

The Grantsville reservoir was at 2.0 KAF (1,000-acre-feet) as of April 1 compared to 1.9 KAF as of March 1. The 2.0 KAF is 62% of Grantsville reservoir’s capacity, but 88% of the median value for this time of year.

The Settlement Canyon reservoir was at 0.4 KAF as of April 1 compared to 0.3 KAF as of March 1. The 0.4 KAF is 36% of Settlement Canyon reservoir’s capacity, but 45% of the median value for this time of year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Tooele County in drought stage D3 or extreme drought.

With 95% of Utah’s water supply coming from snowpack, the state needs an above-average snowpack to help refill reservoirs, according to the state Division of Water Resources.

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

SNOTEL reports for Tooele Valley include data from three sites: the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, the Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon site, and the Dry Fork site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains.