March produces good moisture, water year still behind normal

Although local precipitation totals in March were normal for the month, the amount of snowpack in the mountains still measures just above 50 percent of normal for the year.

“March was about normal for precipitation, but there was a lot of below-normal months before March,” said Troy Brosten, acting data collection supervisor with the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Utah Snow Survey.

He said the current measurement for precipitation in Tooele Valley for the water year sits at 57 percent, while the snow-water equivalent at the Mining Fork SnoTel site in the Stansbury Mountains is at 55 percent of normal. The SnoTel site at Rocky Basin in the Oquirrh Mountains is at 59 percent of normal.

According to measurements on Tuesday, snow-water equivalent at Rocky Basin measured 13.3 inches with a snow depth of 31 inches. At Mining Fork, the snow-water equivalent was 9.9 inches with a snow depth of 24 inches.

The SnoTel site at Vernon showed 2.3 inches in snow-water equivalent with 6 inches of snow depth.

Brosten said Grantsville Reservoir is 79-percent full, and Settlement Canyon Reservoir is 80- percent full. He said streamflow forecasts range from 50-63 percent of average.

Grantsville Irrigation Company officials said they have begun to pressurize the system, and it could take up to two weeks before some shareholders will have water.

Ned Bevan, from Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company, said the board would decide when water would be available to shareholders at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Bevan also is a weather observer for the National Weather Service. He reported that total precipitation in Tooele City for March measured 2.33 inches. Normal precipitation for the month is 2.32 inches.

Total precipitation for the 2017-18 water year in Tooele City currently stands at 6.46 inches. Normal precipitation by the end of March is 9.70 inches. Water years run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Tooele City’s snowfall for March was 9.6 inches, while normal monthly snowfall for March is 16 inches. Total water year snowfall by the end of March is 49.1 inches. Normal snowfall total by the end of March is 73.6 inches.

Tooele had a high temperature of 68 degrees on March 31. The coldest temperature was recorded on March 7 at 21 degrees.

The story was similar in Grantsville, but even drier.

According to the NWS, Grantsville’s March precipitation measured 1.17 inches, nearly matching the average March precipitation of 1.18 inches.

Grantsville received 2.6 inches of snow in March, compared to average March snowfall of 2.9 inches.

Grantsville hit a maximum high temperature of 66 on March 21 and coldest minimum low temperature of 36 on March 4.

Most of Tooele County is in the Moderate Drought zone, according to the United States Drought Monitor. A small section of eastern Tooele County was bumped up to a Severe Drought zone.