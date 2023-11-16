Margaret M. Donnelly (Peg) passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2023. Peg was born Aug. 15, 1931, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Jeff and Sarah Bollerman. She attended school in Hackensack and later graduated from Paine Hall Nursing School in New York City.

Peg met her husband Jack J. Donnelly in 1950. On their first date Peg beat Jack at bowling. Jack didn’t ask for a second date until six months later. That second date started a string of 64 straight dates, all while Jack was holding down two jobs. They married in 1953 and welcomed their only child John J. Donnelly III in 1959.

As Jack moved up the corporate ladder, they moved from New Jersey to Cleveland, Ohio. Then on to Middletown, Ohio, where Peg was a highly ranked tennis player. In 1972 they moved the family to Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1990 they moved to Sedona, Arizona, to enjoy their retirement. There they were able to enjoy their active lifestyle playing golf, tennis and traveling. Both Peg and Jack were very active in the St. John Vianney Church in Sedona. They loved entertaining friends and family in Sedona. Jack and Peg loved to dance. They captured the attention of all those around when they danced. After 61 years together, Peg lost the love of her life in 2014 while still living in Sedona. She spent her final years living in Stansbury Park, Utah, to be near her family.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents Jeff and Sarah Bollerman, and brothers Jeff Bollerman and Tom Bollerman.

She is survived by her son J. Donnelly (Betty); grandchildren Shasta, Chantell, and Brett; great-grandchildren Baily, Noah, Jillian and Annaleece. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Diane, and extended family across the country.

A private family service will be held followed by a graveside service reuniting Peg and Jack in Sedona, Arizona, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Peg’s name.

We would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Cottage Glen for their special loving and gentle care of Peg. Also a special thank you to Jordan of Atlas Hospice.