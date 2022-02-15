Margaret Matson Mair, having just turned 90, left this world Feb. 14, 2022, to join her husband and family for a great reunion in heaven. Margaret was born Feb. 10, 1932. She was the seventh of eight children. She married her true love Melvin Mair on June 20, 1948, in Tooele, Utah, where they spent the majority of their lives. They had five children: Deborah M. Rydalch (John), Dennis M. Mair (Sandy), Steven R. Mair (Kathy), and Robert A. Mair (Maid). They also had 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her, and she enjoyed whenever she was with them. Margaret was very active in the LDS church where she faithfully held many positions. She loved to read and was an awesome speller, she liked to play Scrabble, and was a very good cook. She was famous for her brownies and her dill pickles.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and all seven siblings and their spouses. She was not thrilled that they all went before her.

Mom, you are a great example of love and family. Always lifting others up. We are sure that the reunion is great and can’t wait till we are together again.

A funeral service will be held at the Stockton LDS Church, 405 N. Connor Ave., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a prior visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery.