Marhsall presents 2017-18 tentative $5.2M budget

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall presented a $5.2 million tentative 2017-18 budget during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

The tentative budget represents an increase of about $459,000 more than the adopted budget for the current fiscal year.

“I am happy to report that revenues are slowly increasing,” Marshall said. “I wish to remain cautiously optimistic and keep a tight rein on our expenses.”

Revenue items on the rise include an anticipated $100,000 in transit tax funds from Proposition 1 and increases in plan check and building permit fees, which are budgeted to rise about $55,000 combined.

Grantsville City also anticipates $115,000 in public safety impact fees after not budgeting any in the previous year’s budget.

Marshall said the tentative budget includes a cost of living adjustment and merit raises for employees, but no changes to the city’s 401K program.

Additional funds were moved into legal services for general government, which jumped from $5,000 to $64,000. While some of the increase was moved from the judicial portion of the budget, the biggest portion of the increase is connected to Grantsville’s lawsuit with Tooele County over sewer and water service, according to Marshall.

The budget also includes $150,000 for the initial payment on the new $3.6 million justice center, which is under construction on Bowery Street. The 12,947-square-foot facility will house the Grantsville City’s police department and justice court.

Marshall also highlighted improvements to the city’s parks, a new firetruck and new sidewalks among the projects in the coming fiscal year. He also expressed support for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to cover the costs of the multi-million dollar water and sewer line replacement project under Main Street.

The tentative budget is the first public step in the budget approval process. The city council scheduled a work meeting on May 17 at 5 p.m., with another set for May 24 if needed.

The city council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its June 7 meeting, with final approval expected during its June 21 meeting.