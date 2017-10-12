Mariah Mei Bradfield, 24, of Lake Point, Utah, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on Oct. 9, 2017, in Tooele, Utah. She was born in Orem, Utah, on Feb. 18, 1993, the second of five children to Bryce and Peggy Hansen Bradfield. She was also the second granddaughter to Jay and Rose Bradfield of Tooele, Utah.

She lived in New York, Nevada and Utah, graduating from Bear River High School in Garland, Utah, in 2011. Mariah was brilliant; she played the cello, wrote profusely, read classic literature for fun and scored a 5 on her AP Literature exam.

She married Dallas Todd John on July 19, 2014 in Tremonton, Utah. Later they divorced, but the two remained close friends.

Mariah graduated with an associate degree, suma cum laude, from Snow College in 2013. She was taking classes from Utah State University Tooele Extension and had dreams of being a teacher and published writer.

Though she was surrounded by loving family and friends, for much of her life, she felt isolated and alone. Her battle with mental illness was long and difficult.

Mariah loved rainy days, sunsets, walking, hugs, foot rubs and sipping/gulping tea. Her family was her safe harbor and she loved them dearly.

We will miss her quick wit, her intelligent quips, her sense of humor and tender heart.

She is survived by her parents; siblings Becca (Donovan) Crane, Laura Bradfield, Emma Bradfield and Jameson Bradfield; nieces Felicity Crane, Lucy Bradfield and Madison Monson; and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Daniel and Lucille Turner Hansen, uncle Thayne Bradfield and cousins Robert and Marie Hansen.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Lake Point Chapel, 1366 Canyon Road, with viewings Friday, Oct. 13, from 6-8 p.m. and an hour before Saturday’s service. Online condolences can be made at daltonhoopes.com.