Marilyn Bebee DeDecker

Marilyn Bybee DeDecker died Friday, April 20, 2018, in Grantsville, Utah. She was born on June 24, 1934, in Tropic, Utah, to Walter Gerald Bybee and Theo Hatch Bybee. She was married to Ray Blickensderfer on Nov. 25, 1955. She later married Art DeDecker on Dec. 22, 1981.

Marilyn worked for Tooele Army Depot for 36 years in manpower management and as a management analyst specialist. She retired in 1989. She was a member of the LDS Church.

Marilyn thoroughly enjoyed a celebration of any kind. She had a way of making every holiday season, birthday and family gathering feel unique and special. Her love of family gatherings was contagious. She instilled values in her children and grandchildren of patriotism, a deep love of family, true friendship and an insatiable zest for life. She was a passionate music enthusiast who loved visiting the concert hall in Wendover. Marilyn was the cornerstone and a matriarch of our family that adored her. We are so blessed and fortunate to have known and loved such a loving, special soul.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie (Joel) Buck, Walker (Laurie) Blickensderfer and Heidi (Gary) Lewis; her sister Shanna Judd; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; and many other nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Cecil Byland and LuAna Bybee; her brother Jerry Bybee: and grandson Parker Buck.

Visitation will be Friday, April 27 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 28 from 10-11 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the LDS 5th Ward, 113 W. Cherry St., in Grantsville, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association.