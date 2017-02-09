Beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother Marilyn Faye Glover passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, 2017. Marilyn was born Nov. 24, 1959, to Faye Dean Brunson and Betty Lou Blackham in Ely, Nevada (McGill). She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and brother Kerry Brunson. She is survived by her sister Susan Green (Kerry); as well as her brothers Brent Brunson (Kathy) and Kent Brunson (Pat). Marilyn’s loving surviving family includes husband Bart Glover and her children Kristian Madsen (Clare), Kimball Madsen (Amber), Todd Madsen (Jennifer), Harmony Neuenkirch (David), Andrey Glover (Holli), Serenie Gagon (Brad) and Destiny Wright (Tad). Marilyn was, is, and will always be our shining example of love, service, charity, and determination. A viewing will be held at the LDS Stake Center located at 550 E. Durfee Street in Grantsville, Utah, on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the same building on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning one hour prior. Interment will then follow at Grantsville City Cemetery.